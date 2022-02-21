Ruth M. Heyka, 83, of Belleville, Kansas, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Brookdale of Shawnee in Shawnee, KS, years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Ruth was born March 13, 1938, in Bancroft, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Barslou) Fox. Ruth is survived by brothers, Ken Fox, Deacon Tom (Mary Jane) Fox, Nancy (Ty) Perry, and Greg (Marcy) Fox. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Alice (Keith) Campbell; and two brothers, Donald and Robert.
Ruth married James V. Van Allen (deceased), in 1957, divorced in 1973. From that union were born Cindy (Brad) Durbin, Tony, deceased, Tim (Jeanette), Tom, (deceased), Teresa (William) Rincon, deceased, and Tammy, deceased.
Ruth married Franklin Heyka of Belleville, KS on June 14, 1980, and gained three stepsons, Mike (Kristi), Mark (Kevin Hilton), and David, Belleville.
Ruth is survived by so many others she loved and love her; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ruth was a devout and dedicated Catholic, who truly lived her faith. While in Topeka, KS, Ruth was the Most Pure Heart of Mary School secretary. She played bridge, was a hospice volunteer and traveled to Europe and the Holy Land.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home in Belleville will host a visitation on Friday, March 4 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. A rosary will follow at 5:30 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Belleville, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 5 at 10:00 am. Ruth’s final resting place will be at St. Josephat’s Cemetery in rural Belleville. Officiants are Father Henry Baxa, Belleville, and Deacon Tom Fox, of the Pilgrim Center of Hope in San Antonio, TX.
If it is your wish, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Edward’s Catholic Church Religious Education program or The Pilgrim Center of Hope, San Antonio, TX, 7680 Joe Newton St., San Antonio, TX 78251.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home has the arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
