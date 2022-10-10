Debora Sue Johnson, 64, of Madison passed away early Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
She was born March 14, 1958 in Eureka, Kansas the daughter of Cecil O. and Betty E. Smith Titus. Debora attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.
On January 1, 1977 in Virgil, Kansas, Deb married the love of her life, Virgil Johnson. The young couple would begin their lives together in Virgil where Deb attended the Virgil United Methodist Church. They would briefly live in Woodward, Oklahoma before returning to Virgil. In 1988 Deb and Virgil bought their current home in Madison where she became the self proclaimed Grounds Keeper and Homemaker.
Deb took great pride in her yard, garden and flowers and always found happiness in being outside. The greatest joys of her life however were her husband, children and grandchildren. Family always came first with friends running a close second. She loved to bake and share what she had made with others. Deb believed deeply in the power of laughter and always found the good in everyone.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her husband, Virgil of their home; a daughter, Lacy Johnson-Thexton of Emporia; a son, Scott Johnson and his wife Kindra of Madison; her four grandchildren, Hayden, Kayleigh, Logan and Konnor; a sister, Sandy Ashlock of Virgil, Kansas; three brothers, Steve Titus of Eureka, Kansas, Pete Titus of Virgil, Kansas and Rick Titus of Princeton, Kansas; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends. Deb was preceded in death by her mother and father.
The family invites you to join them Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison to celebrate Deb’s life. The family will also receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Emporia Zoo and sent care of the funeral home at Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
