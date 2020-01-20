GIRLS
3. Council Grove 49
6. Mission Valley 53 OT
2. Chase County 56
7. Central Heights 23
Chase Co. & M. Valley play 3 p.m. Friday
C. Grove & Central Hts play 3 p.m. Thursday
BOYS
3. Mission Valley 51
6. Osage City 37
2. Northern Heights W
7. Central Heights
M. Valley & N. Heights play 4:30 p.m. Friday
O. City & C. Heights play 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.