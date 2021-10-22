The Emporia Gazette
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall will be in Emporia Saturday morning for a town hall stop.
From 8 - 9 a.m. Saturday at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds, the community is invited to attend and ask questions.
“I look forward to speaking with Kansans and learning more about the issues and concerns impacting their lives,” said Senator Marshall in a written release. “I value the opportunity to hear directly from folks in Lyon County so that I can take their stories and concerns with me when I return to Washington D.C.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.