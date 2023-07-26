Joseph Keller Zumbrum of rural Americus, Kansas died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home. He was 71.
Joe was born on January 2, 1952, on the car ride to the hospital in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Walter and Betty Jean Keller Zumbrum. He married Terri L. Ikerd on November 8, 1986, in Americus, Kansas. She survives at home.
Surviving family members include: his wife, Terri of Americus; daughters, Michelle Zumbrum of Emporia, and Christena Chaney of Americus; grandchildren, Jacob Zumbrum, Miranda Taylor, and Berkley Chaney; brother, David Zumbrum of Williamsburg; sister, Dinah Dykes of Topeka, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Thomas and John Zumbrum.
Joe worked for Kansa Corporation for 24 years, Vektek for 8 years but his passion was farming. That is probably why his favorite colors were green and yellow. He was also a member of the Americus United Methodist Church.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until the service starts. Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice, Americus Library, or the Americus Methodist Church may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
