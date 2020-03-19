Lyon County commissioners announced the closure of the courthouse until further notice due to COVID-19 during a regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday morning.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat. “There was a huge amount of discussion that was involved. We’re really just trying to focus on the wellbeing of all our county residents and employees, but we’re also doing the best we can to continue the public services we currently offer so there are no interruptions.”
The building will officially close its doors to the public beginning Friday. An afternoon press release from the county detailed exactly what services would continue to be offered and contingency plans for special circumstances.
The Lyon County Motor Vehicle Office has suspended walk-in transactions until further notice, but renewals can take place online at https://ikan.ks.gov, through the mail or at the office’s drop box located at the courthouse south entrance off Commercial Street under the canopy. These renewals will be processed and mailed back the day they are received. Those needing title work completed will need to call the Motor Vehicle Office at 620-341-3257 for an appointment.
For those looking to pay property taxes, second half taxes can be paid online at https://www.kansas.gov/propertytax, but will be for current tax payments only. Individuals paying by phone at 620-341-3255 or by mail will also need to be aware of their 8-digit taxpayer ID numbers and can contact the Treasurer’s Office for more information regarding late payments.
The Register of Deeds will continue conducting business by email, phone and appointment. Please call 620-341-3240 or email wweiss@lyoncounty.org for assistance. All businesses are encouraged to submit recordings electronically.
Regarding the County Appraiser’s Office, all informal property appeals are encouraged to be conducted over the phone at 620-341-3302 or by appointment only. The deadline to file for an appeal will continue to be March 30, and the deadline to file oil and gas renditions is April 1. Any further correspondence with the appraiser’s office should be done so electronically at appraiser@lyoncounty.org or over the phone.
Those with other inquiries can find a full list of departmental contact information at https://lyoncounty.org/index/government.
“We really appreciate everyone doing their part to get the word out, and we hope everybody stays safe and healthy during this time,” Vopat said.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved a $6,000 payment from Community Corrections to Five Point Solutions for 2020-21 adult services
^ Approved a quote from Ozark Laser & Shoring for Lyon County to Host a GNSS reference station and purchase a Sokkia SPS base and rover for the Lyon County Highway Department in the amount of $22,340
^ Approved paying an additional $1,950 for vehicle costs to Longbine Autoplex related to the Sheriff’s Office
^ Approved the Federal Forfeiture Funds annual report
