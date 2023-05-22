The City of Emporia Planning and Zoning Department is holding a public hearing for proposed changes to the city's zoning regulations this week.
The city is in the process of drafting and adopting a new set of regulations, which includes Subdivision Regulations as well as adopting a new Official Zoning Map known as the "Regulating Plan."
According to the proposed plan, the regulations are designed to "guide future growth as envisioned by Plan ELC, a Joint Comprehensive Plan for the City of Emporia and Lyon County adopted in 2017."
The city's Regulating Plan would provide informational data for the corresponding Parcel Types used in development.
"All new development, redevelopment, substantial modification, and improvement to land, structures, buildings, and lots within the planning area shall comply with the applicable Regulating Plan as well as the regulations in the applicable Standards and Supplemental Regulations," the plan reads. " ... The Regulating Plan establishes Parcel Types for specific properties allowing for the detailed regulation of use, height, area, size, and intensity of use."
The regulations are meant to serve as a "reference in making capital improvement decisions, and in advancing the following guiding principles of Plan ELC, benefitting property owners by lessening restrictions without compromising the public interest:
a. preserving agricultural landscapes;
b. linking parks to people;
c. connecting communities;
d. supporting infill development, especially in established residential neighborhoods
e. logically distributing commercial and industrial development; and
f. providing decent and affordable housing."
According to the proposed regulations, the subdivision regulations include "set out the process through which raw land is converted into buildable sites for residential, commercial, and industrial uses." It includes guidelines for "the physical arrangement of these lots along with provisions for streets, alleys, utilities, schools, parks, and other community facilities will in a large part determine the quality of life in the community and, therefore, is of public interest. Such regulations establish standards that ensure that the growth of urban areas will reflect sound planning and will not be detrimental to the community."
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the WLW Civic Auditorium's Little Theatre.
You can read the entire 181 page document online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.