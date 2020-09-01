Classes start Wednesday for Emporia Public Schools, and I have two children heading back with very different learning models.
My kindergartener will be onsite at Riverside Elementary five days a week in a small, stable classroom. He will be masked up, washing his hands as often as possible, and having the weirdest experience a kindergartener can possibly have this year. His special ed services will be video-conferenced into his classroom.
He’s still excited — if you know Kaidan that’s not a surprise — but it makes me sad that his first year at the best elementary school in Emporia (I’m sure the other schools are great, but we sure love and miss our Riverside family!) will be so much different than he was promised.
My seventh-grader is doing the hybrid-model at Emporia Middle School. Online classes start Wednesday, but he won’t actually go into the building until Sept. 14. I wasn’t sure how hybrid would look when we enrolled for that model, but figured the worst case scenario would have at least one of my kids tagging along to work with me each day with a Chromebook.
And, that’s exactly what we will be doing. And, that’s just because I am lucky.
Chris and Ashley Walker both understand that, as a working mother with two school-aged children at home, this school year isn’t going to be easy. They have given me the flexibility to work from home when I need to and to bring my kids to the office if I need to.
Not every parent in Emporia has the same option as I do. My husband works at Tyson. He wouldn’t be able to bring the kids to work. Many people in this city do shift work and relied on school and after-school programs to help ensure their children’s safety throughout the day.
It’s for this reason that I fully support the gating criteria the district will begin to implement on Sept. 23, and why I support all of the health and safety guidelines put forth to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Our older kids need to be in school for more than one day every two weeks and all of us need more stability and certainty moving forward. It’s going to mean sacrifices. It’s going to mean tears.
But, if we can get through this school year without a gigantic spike or massive quarantines? Well, then we’ve done our jobs.
No one is going to come out of this school year completely happy, but we need to continue to model for our children what good neighbors can do for a community in a time of strife.
Stay safe. Mask up. We’ll get through this together.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
