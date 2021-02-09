The Emporia High boys blew a six-point third quarter lead and fell at home to Centennial League foe Highland Park 57-50 Monday evening in a rematch of a game played last week, which the Scots also won.
Statistically speaking, the key difference in the game was settled at the free throw line. The Spartans were whistled for fouls 27 times in the game, allowing the Scots to score nearly half their points from the charity stripe, where they made 23 of 36 (64%). Meanwhile, the Spartans went just 6 of 11 at the line.
“It’s really hard to win a game when a team scores that much from the line,” said Spartan head coach Beau Welch.
Emporia leaped on top 5-4 in the first quarter, but the Scots stole the lead shortly thereafter and held it through the period, which ended with a 13-9 score.
However, Highland Park managed just four points in the second quarter, all of which came from the free throw line. The Spartans, meanwhile, put up 15 points to pull ahead 24-17 at the intermission.
“We were getting the ball where we wanted to get it,” Welch said of his team’s second-period performance. “Offensively, we were playing pretty well. Defensively, we were playing pretty well. We got a couple of their guys into foul trouble. … We played exactly how we wanted.”
Coming out of the break, the Spartans struggled to score, putting up their first points at the four-minute mark of the third quarter to stretch their lead to 26-21. A 3-pointer from junior Jacob Ortega pushed the gap further to 29-23.
And that’s when the game flipped on its head.
The Scots embarked on a 12-0 run to draw in front 35-29 with 30 seconds left in the third. The scoring spree was only broken when Spartan sophomore Parker Leeds buried a two-thirds court shot at the buzzer to narrow the margin to 35-32 headed to the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played really well until the last minute and a half of the third quarter,” Welch said. “... I thought we got sped up in the third quarter. We did not have good possessions and then we turned it over against their fronts a couple times and that led to some threes as well.”
Highland Park scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to go up by eight, and it was a deficit the Spartans were never able to overcome. The Scots went 15 of 20 at the free throw line in the final eight minutes, effectively sinking the Spartans’ comeback hopes.
“In the fourth quarter, we were down a few points and they really stretched the floor and made us come get them and just lived at the foul line,” Welch said. “... They weren’t really trying to score. They were trying to run clock, so we had to be physical and over-aggressive there in the fourth to try to get them to turn it over or get to the line.”
The Spartans finished the game shooting just 37% (20 of 54) from the floor, something that Welch said was a major hurdle to overcome, particularly down the stretch.
“We did not finish well all night, to be honest,” Welch said. “Around the rim, looking at our shot chart, … we took 34 shots in the paint and we only made 14 of them. We just have to keep working.”
Emporia High was led in scoring by seniors Charles Snyder with 13, Chance Gilpin with 12, Hunter Hines with 11 and sophomore Parker Leeds with 9.
Junior Juan’tario Roberts paced Highland Park with 22 points, while senior CJ Powell added 19 and senior Mukhajhae Daniels tallied 11, nine of which came from the free throw line.
The Spartans fell to 7-8 with the loss, while Highland Park improved to 9-5. On Friday, Emporia will seek to avenge its 59-35 loss to Manhattan last Saturday.
Welch said the focus for the team going forward will be playing a full 32 minutes every night.
“We have to be solid and physical and not have any meltdowns or letdowns,” he said. “We showed last night what a minute or two minutes can do. When we play a quality team, the game comes down to, really, three possessions.”
HIGHLAND PARK -- 13; 4; 18; 22; -- 57
EMPORIA -- 9; 15; 8; 18; -- 50
Highland Park -- Roberts (22, 5-8), Powell (19, 7-10), Daniels (11, 1-5) Peppers (2, 0-2), Richardson (0, 0-1). FG: 14-29. 3-pt: 6-12. FT: 23-36. TO: 11. F: 16.
Emporia -- Snyder (13, 6-19), Gilpin (12, 4-5), Hines (11, 5-8), Leeds (9, 3-5), Ortega (5, 2-8), Stewart (0, 0-1), Kirmer (0, 0-1). FG: 20-54. 3-pt: 4-16. FT: 6-11. TO: 10. F: 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.