The Lyon County Commission heard a series of budget requests during its action session Thursday morning.
Emporia Senior Center executive director Ian Boyd requested a $65,000 appropriation from the commission, which is an increase from last year’s request of $40,000.
Boyd said that this year the senior center would be using that money to address some of the failing appliances in its kitchen and to consider starting its own daily meal plan, as the meal provider it currently contracts with is not adequately meeting the senior center’s needs.
“We would want to provide quality food [and] we would want it to be more like a restaurant setting and not have a chow line where everybody waits in line and takes a school tray,” he said. “We actually want seniors to come in and sit at the table and be served by our staff of my volunteers.”
Boyd said that the senior center had reopened back to normal on June 7 and that it had restarted bingo -- its most important fundraiser -- after a 16-month break.
Trudy Hutchinson, executive director at Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc., requested $36,500 from the commission, the same as she had asked for last year.
She said that Hetlinger utilizes that funding to provide a variety of services to community individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. There are 251 people eligible for services in Lyon County but 78 are currently on a waitlist.
Emporia Main Street executive director Casey Woods and community development coordinator Jessica Buchholz began their budget request presentation by thanking the commission for its support over the years.
Woods said that Emporia Main Street -- which is celebrating its 30th year -- would be working to help local businesses throughout the county to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we are looking forward into this next year, we’ve got a difficult task ahead of us in restarting the local economy,” he said. “We have a variety of different businesses that took some pretty significant hits this past year and we’ve worked with the [Economic Development Administration], the Department of Commerce and with our own funders to try and develop new financial mechanisms and tools to help businesses continue to expand.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs praised Emporia Main Street for how it benefits all of Lyon County, not just the city of Emporia.
“Many times I’ve had people call me over the last couple, three years and ask, ‘Who would I contact?’ and they could be from any small town or just out in the county and I always give them your name and they always have a favorable response,” he said. “I think, as a county commissioner, I appreciate the fact that you don’t view this as Emporia Main Street. You view this as a community.”
Flint Hills Technical College President Dean Hollenbeck and Vice President of Instructional Services Steve Loewen requested $60,400 this year, a $400 increase over last year’s request.
They reported that the funds would be used to purchase new equipment for three of its programs and highlighted the importance of having up-to-date equipment in order to adequately prepare their students for the workforce.
The commission received a presentation from Melissa McAllister of Americus in regard to the Emporia-Lyon County Interlocal Agreement. She called for the current agreement to be terminated and for the county to cease all work with the city on a new agreement.
“It is not providing equal opportunity for the county and the city citizens,” she said.
She said that “the people of Lyon County do not want a metropolitan area” and were told that such a thing would not come about, but then she said that, in her view, the phrase “urban growth area” -- which appears in the city’s proposed agreement -- substitutes for “metropolitan area”.
Assistant county counselor Mike Halleran clarified that neither an urban growth area nor a metropolitan area actually exists and, although a one-mile radius around Emporia city limits is identified as an urban growth area in the proposed agreement, that doesn’t mean that it will be adopted.
“It can’t be terminated because it’s never been activated,” he said.
McAllister responded by saying that an unspecified group she referred to as “we” does not want the proposal to be adopted and wants the county to stop discussing an interlocal agreement with the city altogether.
She said that currently those living within the one-mile radius identified by the proposal as an urban growth area are not being represented. However, she does not live in that area and did not present or report actual conversations with any such individuals.
In other business, the commission approved Lyon County Area Transportation’s request to submit a grant application to the Kansas Department of Transportation for additional funding for its security camera expansion and its new operating facility projects. Submitting grants does not cost the county and does not obligate the county to follow through on any of the proposed projects.
The commission also approved the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for feasibility and design studies for outfitting the entire county for broadband access. The total amount of money approved from those federal funds was $60,783.
