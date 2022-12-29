The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting to round out its 2022 sessions Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Commissioners approved republishing the 2022 budget, after amending six budgets in early December.
The amended budgets include the multi-year and road and bridge, which will increase by $500,000 each; the special bridge budget, which will increase by $100,000; special road and bridge, which will increase by $76,000 and tort liability budget, which increase by $1,000. The general fund will also increase by half a million dollars.
“That increases the commissioner’s budget authority,” County Controller Dan Williams explained. “Cash is in the bank; it just allows the commission budget authority to utilize that budget if needed.”
Additionally, the commissioners signed the 2023 “Moving Forward Together” Joint Legislative Statement for Emporia and the surrounding area.
Commissioner Doug Peck said he attended the meeting where the statement was drafted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Peck, the letter includes the area’s ideas for improvements in the state of Kansas.
Concerns and suggestions listed in the letter include tax policy, funding for K-12 and higher education, Medicaid expansion, affordable housing, childcare, transportation and more.
The City of Emporia chose not to sign the legislative statement at its meeting last week, stating it would delay signing the statement until commissioners received more information.
In other business, the commission also announced the farewell reception for Commissioner Scott Briggs would be Thursday, Jan. 5 from 2 — 4 p.m. in the jury assembly room. The Lyon County Commission will not meet again until the new year.
