Treva Jean Stuck of Emporia
died January 11, 2022
at Diversicare of Council
Grove. She was 81.
Services will be announced
at a later date.
Charter Funerals has the
arrangements.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 10:50 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.