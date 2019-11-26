Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sunday

Medical - overdose, location and time redacted

Traffic stop, E. 5th Ave. & Union St., 11:20 a.m.

Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 12:46 p.m.

Violate PFA, location and time redacted

Sheriff

Sunday

Traffic assist, E. 5th Ave. & Union St., 11:20 a.m.

Animal bite, 1800 Road 170, 4:50 p.m.

Medical - traumatic injuries, location and time redacted

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Sunday

Burglary - in progress, 700 E. 12th Ave., 4:24 p.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Criminal damage, 1500 Road P, 12:07 p.m.

Fuel theft, 400 Main St., Americus, 6:12 p.m.

Courts

Angel Guevara-Barba, 3615 W. 18th Ave., DUI, drive left of center and transportation of alcoholic beer, Nov. 23

Katherine Price, 340 Sunnyslope St., suspended driver’s license, Nov. 23

Jorge Renteria-Loza, 1302 East St., headlight out and suspended driver’s license, Nov. 23

Cooper Thurston, 1622 Carter St., red light, MIP/MIC, DUI, Nov. 24

Samuel Remfry, 1309 Sylvan St., UIP, Nov. 24

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

