Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Medical - overdose, location and time redacted
Traffic stop, E. 5th Ave. & Union St., 11:20 a.m.
Animal bite, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 12:46 p.m.
Violate PFA, location and time redacted
Sheriff
Sunday
Traffic assist, E. 5th Ave. & Union St., 11:20 a.m.
Animal bite, 1800 Road 170, 4:50 p.m.
Medical - traumatic injuries, location and time redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Burglary - in progress, 700 E. 12th Ave., 4:24 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Criminal damage, 1500 Road P, 12:07 p.m.
Fuel theft, 400 Main St., Americus, 6:12 p.m.
Courts
Angel Guevara-Barba, 3615 W. 18th Ave., DUI, drive left of center and transportation of alcoholic beer, Nov. 23
Katherine Price, 340 Sunnyslope St., suspended driver’s license, Nov. 23
Jorge Renteria-Loza, 1302 East St., headlight out and suspended driver’s license, Nov. 23
Cooper Thurston, 1622 Carter St., red light, MIP/MIC, DUI, Nov. 24
Samuel Remfry, 1309 Sylvan St., UIP, Nov. 24
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
