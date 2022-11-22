The Emporia Gazette
The Salvation Army of Lyon County’s Red Kettle Campaign is off to a strong start, according to Captain Mylie Hadden.
Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden says the drive is off to a good start. More than $3,500 was raised over the weekend between a media challenge and outside donations by the Emporia Kiwanis Club.
Hadden said the goal is to raise $6,000 a week through Dec. 24, with an overall goal of $30,000.
“Hopefully by the weekend we’ll have $6,000 raised for our first week,” she said.
Kettles are posted at seven locations across town including Bluestem Farm and Ranch Suppy, Country Mart, Dillons, Good’s CashSaver, Walmart Pharmacy and Market entrances, and Hobby Lobby.
Hadden said bell ringers are still needed throughout the week at all locations.
“We definitely need ringers Monday - Friday,” she said.
Hadden said there are two big donation events coming up next month. On Dec. 3, EVCO will match all donations of $20 bills. Then, local law enforcement and emergency responders will return for the annual Badges United drive on Dec. 10.
To donate your time as a bell ringer, call the Salvation Army office at 620-342-3093 or go online to registertoring.com. First-time ringers are eligible to receive a free limited edition Kansas City Chiefs hat for signing up.
