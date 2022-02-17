Catherine Ann Flood, 69, of Paola, Kansas passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 in her home.
Cathy was born October 26, 1952, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Robert & Grace (Woodruff) Cottenmyre. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1970 and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Mike Flood, later that year. Together they had two sons and made their home in Independence, Kansas. The couple later divorced and Cathy moved to Overland Park, Kansas to live with her sister Linda.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, three of her brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her sons, Glen Flood and his wife, Natalie of Topeka; son, Mark Flood and his wife, Lisa of Independence, Kansas; grandson, Aiden Flood of Topeka; sister, Linda Shirley of Paola, KS; sister, Debbie Jameson of Downey, CA; brother, John Cottenmyre of Emporia, KS; and many other relatives and friends.
Cathy aka Nat aka Nana, could often be found working on a puzzle, coloring a picture, or spending time with her family. She was Elvis’ #1 fan, never met a stranger and was kind to everyone she ever met. She will be forever missed by everyone lucky enough to know her.
Memorial services will be held at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl, Paola, KS 66071 on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
