Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“Chef’s Kiss” by Jarrett Melendez, Oni Press, April 2022, $14.99
Now that college is over, English graduate Ben Cook is on the job hunt looking for something … anything … related to his passion for reading and writing. But interview after interview, hiring committee after hiring committee, Ben soon learns getting the dream job won’t be as easy as he thought. Proofreading? Journalism? Copywriting? Not enough experience. It turns out he doesn’t even have enough experience to be a garbage collector! But when Ben stumbles upon a “Now Hiring-No Experience Necessary” sign outside a restaurant, he jumps at the chance to land his first job. He’s actually not so bad in the kitchen, but he will have to pass a series of cooking tests to prove he’s got the culinary skills to stay on full-time. But it’s only temporary … right?
In this debut contemporary queer graphic novel, Jarrett Melendez will take readers through a sweet and funny story exploring the messiness of adulthood in the most enjoyable ways. “Chef’s Kiss” reveals that sometimes the best things in life are unexpected with delectable recipes, a taste-testing pig, and a vibrant, eclectic group of supporting characters.
What I found to be most notable is Melendez’s characterization. The natural discord between characters and their relationships felt familiar and real. Ben and his friends are all new grads with assorted money concerns. Unfortunately, they find themselves in the entry-level catch-22 while simultaneously feeling the pressures of expectations from family. This transition in life is an adjustment for everyone. Still, the stress that follows can feel paralyzing, and as a recent graduate myself, I could absolutely relate with Ben.
As with most graphic novels, I quickly fell in love with the art style. Although the compact type of the panels throws readers a lot of information in quick succession, the realistic art style, with bright and expressive colors, will put you right into the scene with the characters, bringing the story to life. Readers who enjoy Chef’s Kiss might also enjoy other striking and popular graphic novels such as “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman, “Cheer Up!” by Crystal Frasier, and the Fence series by C. S. Pacat.
