A fire that destroyed a mobile home and killed two people early Thursday morning re-ignited shortly after noon.
At about 12:05 p.m., firefighters were called to Lot 237 at 1753 Road E for the report of a structure fire. Members of the Emporia Fire Department were already on scene conducting an investigation into a fire that started at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at the same location.
Scanner traffic at 12:05 p.m. indicated there were flames showing through the roof of the mobile home when reinforcements were called.
Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Conley confirmed there were two fatalities in connection with the original fire. Names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
We will have more information as it develops.
