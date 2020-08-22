Stand up, Kansas Women, white, Black, old, young, in this 100th anniversary year of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. This is our year to take back sovereignty over our lives. There are more women in Kansas than men, but we are barely represented in the Federal House of Representatives and not at all in the Senate. For the first time in decades we have the opportunity to elect a woman as a US Senator.
Speaking as an old white woman, I am fed up with these white men, old or young, believing and treating women as if they don’t deserve to make decisions about their own life, body, livelihood or health.
Kansas is becoming a diverse state, no longer just a farming state, but we are not represented on such committees as health, armed services, financial, foreign relations, intelligence, judiciary. Farming is important to Kansans, but we should be more involved in the committees listed previously. After all, these things should be important to all Kansans; even farming might have to take a back seat if we all have to start learning Russian.
I’m so happy we have a candidate with the qualities and capabilities of Barbara Bollier to represent us in the U.S. Senate. We have a candidate running who has a proven ability to work with everyone to get the work on the bills in the Senate passed, as long as they are brought to the table for a vote (are you listening Moscow Mitch).
I’m tired of the lies and fed up with nothing getting done, and want small businesses and the unemployed to get the financial help they need. Women of Kansas will be well represented by Barbara Bollier as one of the two Senators from Kansas to work hard and get the job done.
Again I say, stand up for your rights Kansas women; the rights your mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers fought so hard and so long to achieve.
Don’t let all their hard work and suffering, silent vigils, hunger strikes, marches, lectures, and civil disobedience be for nought.
Vote for equal representation. Celebrate your sovereignty. Don’t let the old white men turn us back into the June Cleavers, Harriet Nelsons, Donna Reeds, or Carol Bradys of the TV versions of “suburban housewives.”
Lanne Shayes,
Rural Olpe
