A Madison teenager was injured after two separate crashes occurred Friday night on Highway 99.
According to Deputy Jody Myers, the incident occurred at around 11:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Highway 99. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were alerted to a three vehicle injury crash, but upon arrival, they discovered that two separate crashes had occurred.
The first crash occurred when 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was traveling northbound in a Blue 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Fankhauser's pickup truck went off the roadway into the west ditch, and when the pickup truck came back onto the roadway it overturned onto its roof in the middle of the roadway.
As Fankhauser was getting out of his pickup truck, 60-year-old Ronald Williamson of Hartford parked his 2008 Chevy Pickup truck southbound next to Fankhauser's truck to render aid.
While both vehicles were parked, and Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside the vehicles, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison was northbound in a White 2007 Dodge Pickup truck and struck Fankhauser’s Ford pickup truck that was overturned in the middle of the roadway, causing Fankhauser’s pickup truck to strike Williamson’s Chevy pickup truck.
Kusmaul was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, Williamson refused any medical treatment and Fankhauser was transported to Newman Regional Hospital by Emporia/Lyon County Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
