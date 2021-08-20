James A. Gray, 80, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, July 16, 2021.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 30, 1940, the son of Verl Ross and Helen Aura (Gilmore) Gray. James married Bonnie M.C. Stewart on July 31, 1970 in Emporia. She survives. He is also survived by his son, Marcus S.A. Gray, Emporia; and sister, Dorothy Gray Weeks, Americus, KS. His parents and a sister, Nelloise Jackson, died earlier.
James was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. He served in the United States Army and served in Korea for a year.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be held at the Agnes City Cemetery in Northwest Lyon County on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be conducted by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A memorial has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
