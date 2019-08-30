Severe thunderstorms rolled through Lyon County early Friday morning, causing widespread fallen limbs, power outages and major property damage in some areas.
According to KSNT Meteorologist Matt Miller, wind gusts were clocked as high as 89 miles per hour at the Emporia Municipal Airport. Rain totals for the Lyon County area averaged about 2.5 inches during the storm, with localized reports of up to 4 inches near Americus.
Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell said in an email that area law enforcement and public works crews were working hard to clear roadways of debris and downed lines from the storm and advised caution while traveling.
“You may find debris on roadways,” he wrote. “Westar and Lyon-Coffey Electric are working diligently to restore power to our communities, but this will take time. Please report down power lines to the responsible utility service. Stay clear of down power lines and use caution when removing debris.”
Power fluctuations also caused the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center's phone system to go down for several hours. LCEC Director Roxanne Van Gundy said 911 calls were routed to McPherson County's 911 call center during the outage.
"McPherson County did a tremendous job for us," Van Gundy told The Gazette in an email. "Our power fluctuated several times during the early parts of the storm and that's incredibly tough on the system. We worked for about a half hour to try restore the 911 system. All other systems came up, but only one 911 line. This was all during the most intense part of the storm. When it was clear power wasn't coming back to the system, we had to implement our back up procedures with AT&T and transfer our lines to our first alternate center, which was McPherson. They began calling our dispatch cell phone to relay the information."
Van Gundy said it is standard operating procedure to have a backup system in place. Lyon County serves as a backup center for three other agencies as well.
"McPherson County did not hesitate to help," she said. "It is very difficult to take on an area that you aren't familiar with, along with handling their own calls. I just want to assure folks that this is a great example of redundancies that we have in place to ensure that everyone in Lyon County stays safe."
It wasn't just the emergency responders that found themselves looking for solutions.
Southern Lyon County Schools canceled classes because of power outages and wind damage sustained on the district’s campuses Friday morning.
“The two impacts that created the most problems for us is that we were without power on two of our three campuses,” USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright said. “It was projected to not come back from as late as 10 a.m. - noon, so that obviously — from a kitchen standpoint and just a functional standpoint — was problematic.”
Argabright said the majority of the damage was seen on the Olpe Schools campus.
“At Olpe, there was a tremendous amount of wind damage at that site with trees and play equipment that had fallen down,” he said. “One of them had knocked down a power line that closed down a road for a period of time outside of the building, so there’s quite a bit of wind damage in that community that we are working through.”
The Hartford campus did not sustain as much damage and did not lose power, according to Argabright, but parts of Neosho Rapids went dark for some time.
“Neosho Rapids was out of power for quite some time [Friday morning] and it’s my understanding that there were still some patrons that were still without power [Friday morning] at Rapids and at Olpe,” he said. “There is a recreational area that was hit pretty hard in Olpe. A small concession stand was basically destroyed and thrown through one of the backstops in one of the baseball fields. There was some very strong wind going through there.”
A large, metal grain bin at AgChoice outside of Olpe blew over and was heavily damaged as additional machinery and towers punched a hole into the roof of a shed on the property. The Gazette reached out for additional comment, but was unable to make contact with AgChoice representatives due to down phone lines.
Multiple skylights were broken and sections of shingling were torn off the roof of Visser Hall at Emporia State University during the storm as well, causing water damage on the second and third floors. Despite some additional debris around campus sidewalks and roads, classes were able to continue as usual. Staff said the property damage, which is believed to be mostly isolated, would continue to be evaluated.
“I think parts of Visser near the atrium were already blocked off for construction or some renovations anyway, so the storm didn’t really do much more to disrupt the regular flow of classes,” said Gwen Larson, Assistant Director of Media Relations at ESU. “There was a pretty big limb that was blocking most of [E. 14th Avenue], but we got that moved early this morning, so there’s not a problem there anymore. Other than maybe some small branches and leaves down, I haven’t seen much else.”
Travis Carmichael had some advice for safely dealing with damaged trees in the wake of Friday's storm.
"If the tree is tangled in power lines, do not approach or touch the tree and call your electric provider immediately," Carmichael said in a written release. "If the tree is not tangled in the power lines, then the first thing to do is remove any limbs or trees off of your house or that is blocking any access points to your utilities or property. Make sure to check for limbs that are dangling in the trees that could potentially fall on the house or on you and your family as you are out assessing the damage. After these precautions have been taken, then you can start fully assessing the damage."
Carmichael said in some cases a professional arborist might be needed to help recover from the damage.
"Please be cautious for arborist who go door to door trying to drum up business," he said. "It is in your best interest for you to do your due diligence to select the arborist that is right for you. If hiring an arborist isn’t an option for you, it is possible to take care of the tree yourself. Here are a few guidelines to follow:
Start with the structure — As I stated above any cracks in the trunk, cracks in large branches, or disturbed soil at the base of the trunk are signs of structural damage from which the tree may not be able to recover.
Care for the canopy — The canopy of a tree is where the vast majority of the leaves are located. A tree that has lost more than 50 percent of its canopy may not have enough energy to recover from the damage.
Saw safety — Never raise a conventional chainsaw above your chest. Powered pole saws are designed to reach up to higher branches. When using either a chainsaw or powered pole saw, make sure to check the area around you for no utility issues. Also make sure to wear hand and eye protection, and always read and follow the manufacturer’s directions for any tool you use."
