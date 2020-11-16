Although the pandemic has changed the way events are held, that did not stop the Emporia Quilters Guild from distributing Quilts of Gratitude to local veterans.
Adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, the Emporia Quilters Guild held a drive-thru event at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Saturday morning, to honor the area's veterans.
“Usually we are inside and we do a presentation,” Kathy Hamman, chairperson and Emporia Quilt Guild member, said. “But because of [COVID] changes, we wanted to keep the veterans safe as well as all of the quilters and everyone else.”
She explained that the drive-thru was a new learning process. Cars would line up and give their names, then they would pull forward in front of the Anderson Building to receive their quilts.
The organization began celebrating local veterans with a local ceremony and presentation in Emporia in 2010. Hamman shared that in 2013, 60 years after Veterans Day was founded, they set a goal to give away 60 quilts.
She was happy to have surpassed that goal and the group was able to give away more than 70 quilts to veterans that year.
Many of the veterans honored served time during the Vietnam era. The quilts are a way of honoring those who served for our country, even during a time when they were not recognized, she said.
“This is just our way of saying thank you and we appreciate what you have done,” Hamman proudly said.
Hamman explained that a lot of the veterans this year were names they did not have last year. Many of the names given for the drive-thru were given by local students.
“I think it speaks well of our youth,” she said excitedly. “I give them big kudos for doing that for veterans and I think it is meaningful to them as well as the veterans.”
Quilts of Gratitude also have calendars available for $10. Call Organizer Sandy Carnes at 620-343-0843 or Hamman at 620-343-5591 to purchase one. The proceeds will help purchase more quilting materials and events.
