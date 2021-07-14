Michael Earl Karr was born in Emporia, Kansas on March 17, 1939, the son of Orren and Kathleen (Keller) Karr. He married Karen J. Allen in the Americus Presbyterian Church, Americus, Kansas on June 7, 1959. She survives. He is also survived by his sons. David Alan Karr (Wendy), Olathe, Kansas, Jeffery Dean Karr (Jeannie), Admire, Kansas, Bradley Michael Karr (Amy), Allen, Kansas, and Greggory Scott Karr (Janti), Raymore, Missouri; brothers, Robert Karr (Elaine) Emporia, Kansas, Marion Karr (Rosemarie), Wiesbaden, Germany, and Dennis Karr (Cathy), Indianapolis, Indiana and sisters, Erma Jean Riley (Bill), Manhattan, Kansas and Colleen McKinney (Alan), Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Dana Karr, Cody Jones, Morgan Finch (Parker), Jackson Karr, Jennifer Karr, Elizabeth Karr, Michael Karr, Nicholas Karr and Eyan Karr; step-grandchildren, Brittany Petersen (Perry), Levi Hizar (Ashley), Wayland Carpenter, Brandon, Austin, Courtney, and Christian Dardano; great-grandchild, Indigo Karr; step-great-grandchildren, Addisen and Hunter Petersen, Ava and Logan Hizar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gerald (Sharon) Karr and Steven (Susan) Karr.
After graduating from Americus High School, he attended College of Emporia for 1 year.
Mickey was a life-long farmer, a past member of the Allen Watershed Board, and Americus Township Board. While laying the groundwork for life on the farm, he also worked for the Americus Elevator, bridge and housing construction, and Diddie Glassers. He used his talents by improving farm buildings on his land and developing the family home. He managed a flock of sheep for many years, raised hogs, but his main passion was Red Angus cattle. Also, he & his wife were members of Bluestem Swingers & enjoyed many years of square dancing.
Funeral services will be held at the West Campus of the Emporia Presbyterian Church, Emporia on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Gene Huston, United Methodist Church, Hartford, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Americus Cemetery, Americus.
Memorials have been established with the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Americus Fire Department or the Northern Heights High School Chapter of Future Farmers of America. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family online through the funeral home website;
(1) comment
We are so sorry for your loss.
Clyde Hammond Family
