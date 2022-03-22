Mary Ann (Clopton) Turner, age 78, of Emporia, KS, passed away March 17, 2022 at her home. She was born in Emporia on August 10, 1943 to Jay and Mildred (Lamoureux) Clopton. She was a graduate of Emporia High School class of 1961.
She married Bill Estes in 1961 and together they shared two sons. They later divorced. She married Bob Turner in 1977 and they were later divorced. She lived in several places including Emporia, Oklahoma and Tucson, AZ. She held various jobs throughout her life and at one time owned and operated a drive-in restaurant and a tanning salon. Mary retired in 2009 and moved back to Emporia to live near her family.
Mary never met a stranger and was always quick to strike up a conversation. Visiting with family and friends was a favorite pastime of hers and she was a wonderful listener. Her personality could be described as bright, fun and bubbly, some might even have called her ornery. She enjoyed painting, yard work, fishing, going barefoot and picking and eating fresh tomatoes from the vine.
Mary was an animal lover and had many cherished pets throughout her lifetime.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Davidson of Pratt KS; brothers, Keith Clopton of Eureka, KS, J.D Clopton and Delbert Clopton both of Emporia.
She is survived by her two sons, Joe Estes and Bryon (Jolayna) Estes of Emporia; sister, Carolee Clopton of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Lindsey Estes of Overland Park, KS, Michele (Ryne) Hayes of Council Grove, KS, Nicole (Tim) Lynch of Berryton, KS, Thomas (Amber) Silkman and Bailey Estes both of Emporia. Also great granddaughters, Marlie Hayes, Mazie Hayes, Raegan Lynch, Maddyn Hayes and Kyndal Lynch and numerous nieces and nephews.
It was Mary’s wish to have no funeral services.
To honor Mary’s life and her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Emporia Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 845, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
