French students at Emporia State University brought crepes to the Didde Catholic Campus Center Monday evening as part of International Education Week.
A crepe is a very thin type of pancake that can be either sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, jam, or hazelnut cocoa spread.
International Education Week continues with the International Culture Show is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Albert Taylor Hall. The show includes students performing dances from Bangladesh, Paraguay, Guatemala, Mexico, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mexico, Japan, Bahamas, China, Tunisia, India, Sierra Leone. Other performances including singing a modern Pakastani song.
