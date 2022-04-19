Ricky Eugene Larson of Emporia died on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home. He was 49.
Ricky was born in Emporia, Kansas the son of Raymond and Patricia Reedy Larson. He married Bobbi Dodge on November 28, 2015 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: wife, Bobbi Larson of Emporia; mother, Patricia Larson of Emporia; brothers, Todd (Shonda) Larson of Danville, Kansas, Jason Larson of Emporia, and Tim Larson of Hartford; sisters, Pamela Larson of Argonia, Tanya Larson of Emporia; sisters-in-law, Toni Dodge of Sidney, Montana; sons, Remington Larson (Ottawa) and Gauge Larson (Emporia); several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Raymond Larson and infant son, Hunter Eugene Larson.
Ricky lived most of his life in Hartford, KS. He graduated from Hartford High school and then worked for Menu Pet Foods and IBP as a lineperson until 2002 when he had an accident that left him paralyzed. He loved to go fishing and hunting with his brothers and friends. He was a very loving and honest person that would give you anything if he was able to give it.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Hartford Cemetery in Hartford. Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice or the Flint Hills Humane Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.