USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is asking the community for input and feedback on how to use the district's ESSER III funding.
ESSERR III funding is meant "to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students by mitigating learning losses, supporting social-emotional needs, and ensuring safe in-person learning for students."
According to an email sent to school families Wednesday, an application will be sent to the Kansas Department of Education using the input and engagement from stakeholders on how to "best use" the funds.
"Your input will impact how ESSER III funds are spent across the school district," the district said. "Please take a few minutes to provide your feedback by completing this survey."
Surveys should be completed by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The survey can be found online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSey7x5IYvBYE-74VT2EgdaeO2A887QQGrcBtsTPNSdQwgM29A/viewform.
The district will then hold a live question and answer session to discuss questions from the survey at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The livestream can be accessed at https://sites.google.com/usd253.net/livestream.
"Thank you in advance for your input, participation, and engagement in this process," the district said.
