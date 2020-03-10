Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet 7 p.m. today in the Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St. Candidates for county commissioner of the 2nd and 3rd districts will join to share plans for when they are elected.
Annual meeting
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. today at the Emporia Police Department meeting room, 518 Mechanic St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Mad Science Hour
Bring the family and come experience some cool wind-themed science activities for all ages at Emporia Public Library over Spring Break.
This month’s Mad Science Hour will be held from 2 - 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Large Meeting Room.
Master LEGO Builder
Emporia Public Library invites youth in grades K-5 to gather in the Large Meeting Room over Spring Break for fun building experiences with its LEGO collection. The event is scheduled for 2 - 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. Signup to be eligible for a LEGO prize drawing.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church fellowship hall.
Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A free-will donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
The Kiwanis Club of Emporia will hold its 72nd Pancake Day from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The meal features all-you-can-eat pancakes, two Fanestil's bacon-sausage links, coffee or milk.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for children 4-8 and free for children 3 and under. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $5 each from any Kiwanian or at All-State Insurance, Mark II Lumber, Waters True Value, Williams Automotive and the Chamber of Commerce.
Proceeds are used for service projects, mainly focused on the needs of children.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month. The soup kitchen serves from 4 - 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 - 6 p.m.
Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner
The St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Strong City will celebrate its annual Corn Beef and Cabbage dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. The donations will help fund kitchen equipment in the new hall.
Verdigris Valley Foundation breakfast
The Verdigris Valley Foundation will be serving a biscuit and gravy breakfast on from 7 - 10 a.m. March 21 at the Madison Sauder Center. Proceeds from this event support the operation of the Center and projects for the community.
