The Emporia Gazette
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early March, the issue of virus testing and reporting has been a major area of curiosity for Gazette readers.
Questions reappeared en masse Monday after members of Lyon County Public Health reported a significant jump in cases, recording 28 new positives seemingly just as hundreds of students returned to the area for fall courses at Emporia State. While many assumed the two instances were related, the correlation wasn’t as defined as it may have seemed at first.
Wednesday, The Gazette reached out to Flint Hills Community Health Center Environmental Services Director Jennifer Millbern for more information on Public Health’s relationship with ESU, as well as its methods for reporting cases on campus. A transcript of relevant information has been included below.
Are Emporia State students considered part of the Lyon County community in regards to daily testing numbers?
“When a person is tested for COVID-19 — this includes students tested as part of ESU’s testing program — they are asked to report their address. Their case then belongs to the county where their address is located. If a student reported their address as their permanent residence, such as a parent’s house that was out of Lyon County, then their case would not be part of Lyon County’s records. If the student reported a local address that was in Lyon County, then their case would be assigned to Lyon County Public Health and would be part of our statistics.”
If all student cases at Emporia State may not be reported along with other Lyon County info, how can we keep track of the true disease spread at the university?
“Lyon County Public Health reports clusters when two or more cases are epidemiologically linked by time and place. A location can have more than one case and not be considered a cluster because the cases are not linked. If a cluster developed in an educational institution we would follow KDHE’s lead and report that cluster under type of organization. Currently for school based clusters, KDHE reports them under ‘Daycare or School’. This category may change in the future, especially as more schools and higher education institutions open back up to in person classes, but this is the category currently.”
