Bridget D. Monroe, Emporia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 44.
Bridget Deon Combes was born in Emporia, Kansas on March 6, 1978. She was the daughter of Gary Combes and Sheila (Black) Combes Knoll. Bridget married Brad Monroe, and they later divorced. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Monroe and her son, Camden Monroe, both of Emporia, Kansas; her mother and step-father, Sheila and Gary Knoll, Topeka, Kansas; brother, Brian Combes, Abilene, Kansas. Her father passed away earlier along with her grandparents, George & Bonnie Black, Ray & Cheryl Combes, and Tim & Edith Knoll.
Bridget was the Office Manager at Fanestil Meats, Emporia. She was a graduate of Garden City (Kansas) High School and had attended Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas.
Funeral Services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
