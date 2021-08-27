Special to The Gazette
Emporia Public Library has received an American Rescue Plan Act grant of approximately $25,000. The grant is made possible by the State Library of Kansas and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Grant funds will be used to outfit the library’s outreach vehicle, purchased in 2019, with specialized book carts to transport library materials throughout the community and expanding access.
“The book carts will help make it easier and quicker for our staff to bring library materials out into the public,” said Executive Director Robin Newell. “Typical book carts are not sturdy enough for bumping over curbs or being transported in a vehicle. These carts are more versatile and built to last.”
Currently the library’s outreach vehicle makes several stops each week to rotate books at several locations, including senior living and care facilities. In addition, the library has a new program called “Library on the Go!” which “…allows the library to meet people where they are,” Newell said.
“Residents can sign up for a free library card, check out and return books and other materials and use free Wi-Fi,” she said.
“Library on the Go!” will be at the Flinthills Mall from 2 - 4 p.m. every Thursday, at the Emporia Farmers Market on the last Saturday of each month and the Olpe Farmers Market on the last Monday of each month.
For more information on the “Library on the Go!” or any other library services, visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, its Facebook page or contact Newell at 620-340-6464 or newellr@emporialibrary.org.
