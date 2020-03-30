Wanda T. Spade of Admire, Kansas passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City. She was 93.
Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born March 27, 1927 in Council Grove, Kansas the daughter of Frank and Verna Wilson Lewis of Admire. She married Warren Spade on September 12, 1946 in Topeka. He died in 2005.
Wanda graduated from Admire High School in 1944, and at the age of 17 taught in a one room school house, District 52, from 1944-1946 north of Miller, Kansas. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lulu Chapter No. 135 in Allen and Miriam Chapter No. 14 of Emporia for 60+ years. Wanda was a member of the Past Matrons Club, Polaris Club and truly enjoyed her years in a neighborhood bridge club.
Wanda worked alongside Warren on the family farm, and also worked as a substitute rural mail carrier for 10 years, co-owned Sew & Such fabric store with Sara Seitz in Admire and Allen for nine years, and was a Kansas Turnpike Toll Collector in Admire for five years. She was very proud of helping open the North Lyon County Senior Center in 1984. She served as the first site manager for five years and then returned later in the same position for several years. Wanda served as treasurer on the North Lyon County Senior Center board for many years. Wanda was a member of the Admire United Methodist Church.
Surviving daughters are Joanne (Jerry) Supernois, Newton and Susan (Ed) Ryan, Hoyt; a daughter-in-law, Janice Spade, Emporia; seven grandchildren: Mark (Holly) Supernois, Wichita; Lisa (Dan) Timmons, Newton; Krisit Bueno, Newton; Michael (Gwen) Spade, Admire; Rebecca (Greg Campbell) Spade, Overland Park; Michael (Audrey) Ryan, Lenexa; Lane (Morgan) Ryan, Overland Park; and six great-grandchildren: Marcella and Ashleigh Timmons, Alexander Bueno, Rees and Cooper Spade, Emma Ryan. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Marshall F. Spade; a sister, Wilma Coulter and a brother, Duane Lewis.
Private services will be at the Admire Cemetery with a celebration of life later at the Admire Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Admire United Methodist Church, sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.