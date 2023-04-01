It may be six months away, but excitement for the upcoming Sesquicentennial celebration honoring the Chase County Courthouse is steadily building. And there are still many ways for people to get involved in the planning process.
Chase County Chamber of Commerce director Toni Schneider and Deputy Clerk Tiffany Harshman, who have been spearheading the planning, said a number of fun activities are scheduled to fill two days’ worth of activities on Oct. 6 - 7 — as long as enough sponsors step up to help.
“As of right now, we’re hoping to raise about $30,000 for the whole thing,” Schneider said, adding that any funds over the needed amount will go right into the Chase County Courthouse Preservation Fund. “It will go back to the courthouse.”
Friday’s events include a Homecoming and Sesquicentennial parade down Broadway starting at 2 p.m., before the 7 p.m. football game and tailgate dinner at Ireland Field.
From 7:30 - 10 p.m., the Emma Chase Friday Night Music free music jam will be held at Prairie PastTimes, with an 1872 Victorian Ball at the Old Elementary School in Cottonwood Falls.
Schneider said the ball is a recreation of the celebration held at the courthouse when it opened 150 years ago.
“We can’t have it in the courthouse because all of the benches are screwed to the floor,” she said with a laugh.
Saturday starts out early with Cars & Coffee at the Old Elementary School from 8 - 11 a.m. Courthouse tours with the Towle sisters — Frances Alexander and Dot McDonald — who are the daughters of a former Chase County Sheriff will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Harshman said the sisters both lived at the courthouse while their father was sheriff and they will speak with tour guests about their experiences growing up in the courthouse.
Other events include a BNSF model train exhibit at the Strong City Depot, a number of food and craft vendors in downtown Cottonwood Falls, a “kidzone” featuring bouncy houses, facepainting and caricaturist Joe Worley and more.
Live music performances by Tallgrass Express, The Skirts, Kim Coslett, the Jess Dean Band and Michael Martin Murphey will round out the night, followed by fireworks.
“We’re very excited about the fireworks,” Schneider said. “We don’t want to outdo the Fourth of July, but we do want to come in close second.”
Harshman said there has been a lot of excitement from community members about the planning, with more than 30 people coming out to meetings to determine a schedule of events.
“We’re trying to include all businesses downtown with getting involved,” she said.
Schneider said the celebration will only be as big as the community makes it, however. That’s why sponsorships are so important to help bring in entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
The Chase County Courthouse Fund was recently established with the Emporia Community Foundation, meaning that donations toward the sesquicentennial may be tax-deductible. Those wishing to donate can make checks payable to the Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St., Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801, or by calling ECF executive director Becky Nurnberg at 620-342-9304. Donations of stocks, bonds, grains and RMD donations are also accepted.
You can also contact Schneider at the chamber by calling 620-273-8469 for more information about what specific events need sponsorships still.
For more information, find the Sesquicentennial celebration page on Facebook or visit the chamber website at heartoftheflinthills.com/event-details-registration/chase-county-courthouses-sesquicentennial-celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.