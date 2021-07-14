The USD 251 North Lyon County school board reviewed the ramifications of Senate Bill 13 for its upcoming budget and voted to allow itself to exceed its revenue neutral rates during its July meeting Wednesday evening.
Superintendent Bob Blair explained that the bill required the school board to hold a public hearing prior to approving its budget if it plans to exceed its revenue neutral mill rate level. The revenue neutral rate is determined based upon the total amount of tax dollars raised during the previous year.
Blair said that this change was made at the state legislative level in order to require governing bodies to be more open with its affected taxpayers about the budget planning process.
“I think the reason the legislature passed this is to create more transparency in the budget process for the public, the taxpayers, board members, all of us,” he said. “It stretches out the process so people will have more time to look at it, more time to consider it.”
Blair recommended that the board pass a motion to complete the required documentation disclosing its intention to exceed its revenue neutral rate, which must be delivered to the county clerk by July 20.
The board passed that motion 4-2.
Blair said that doing so does not require the school board to follow through on exceeding the revenue neutral rate, but merely starts the process so that it’s an option further down the line.
“By the board making the motion tonight not to be revenue neutral, that’s just so that we can notify the county clerk of that possibility. That’s not set in stone,” Blair said.
The school board will look at the full budget at its August meeting, Blair said, and then it can hold the requisite public hearing in September, after which the school board can approve the budget.
“Everything is transparent, everything’s out in the open and the board’s interested in the input from our patrons,” he said.
Last week, the ACLU of Kansas sent a letter to the district which “urge[d] USD 251 to take action in light of these findings to avoid prolonged litigation” in regard to an incident in which NLC Elementary principal Corey Wiltz and bus driver Kristi Gadino sexually harassed an eighth grade student for saying, “I’m a lesbian.”
Blair confirmed that he had received the letter from the ACLU of Kansas but would not say anything further regarding the issue.
“At this time, it would be inappropriate for me to comment or for our district to comment on that particular matter,” he said. “That’s something that’s pending and so, you know, we just can’t comment on that at this time.”
The school board also:
Gave direction allowing for junior high sports competitions to be played at Northern Heights High School, where the two gyms will allow all A, B and C team games to be played in the full amount of time.
Approved a motion to provide a $1,200 bonus for all returning KPERS eligible staff from contingency reserve expenditures, with the total amount not to exceed $65,000. This bonus is just for this school year and will hopefully enable the district to retain quality teaching staff.
