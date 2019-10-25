The Emporia State cross country teams have yet to truly look at goals for Saturday’s MIAA Championship race, taking place in Joplin.
Not goals on paper anyway. That’s mostly due to the standings at days end aren’t ultimately within the actual control of the Hornet runners. The effort the put out, the speed and mental approach that are used?
That’s what they can each use to truly affect the outcome.
“We haven’t talked about outcome goals a whole lot,” senior Gabe Sams said. “My goal is to ... give 100 percent effort. We talk a lot about process goals, doing the little things right, focusing on things we can control, it’s mainly about effort, attitude and things we can control.”
“We’re focused on the process,” ESU Head Coach Mark Stanbrough said. “We know we’re better than last year, physically and mentally and we think we’re going to run much better than last year. The conference is better, too. It’s deeper this year, it’s more talented on top. So it’ll be very challenging, but we’re confident we can go out and run very well on Saturday.”
ESU’s men were ninth last year and women 12th, but both teams bring a largely new group with a few exceptions.
On the women’s side, Hannah Showalter’s sophomore campaign has continued to build off a solid freshman one. Over the duration of the season, Showalter has seen her personal best drop by 45 seconds, a feat she considered “amazing.”
Perhaps the biggest challenge for the ladies on Saturday will be the length of the race itself, as it will be a 6,000-meter course, a slight extension from a typical 5K.
“We really are focusing on the team aspect, running as a team, packing up, getting our top-5 within a minute of each other and just finishing strong,” Showalter said.
Sams, who missed much of last season with a stress fracture, has been largely healthy this fall and setting a strong pace for eight freshmen and two sophomores on the Hornets.
“Every single meet, I’ve just improved drastically ... but to see some of these younger guys improve ... it’s just mind-blowing how much we’ve progressed as a team,” he said.
However the finish line stacks up for the Hornets, it will also be a good test for they and the other MIAA schools in preparation for the NCAA Central Regional, which will also take place on teh same course.
“Both meets are at Joplin, so the fact we get to run on the course and go back again two weeks later, many teams in our conference are ranked high in the region, running against them, competing, will should give us a good boost of confidence at regionals,” Stanbrough said.
The MIAA Cross Country Championships will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with the women’s 6K race, followed by the men’s 8K on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo.
