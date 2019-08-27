Shelly and Justin Johnson of Seattle, Washington are the parents of a son, Jack Edgar Johnson, born July 3. Jack has a sister, Sawyer June.
Grandparents are Marcia and Ron Johnson of Emporia and Juan Guzman and Teri Jamin of Gardnerville, Nevada. Great-grandparents are Dorothy and George Wellnitz of Neosho Rapids, Shirley Johnson of Emporia and Ilsa Jamin of Palm Springs, California and Edgar Johnson, and the late Noah Ned Jamin, and Juan and Virginia Guzman.
