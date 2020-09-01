Two people were injured in a rollover accident just north of Americus, early Tuesday morning.
According to a written release from Deputy Justin Carr, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office along with Lyon County Ambulance responded to reports of an injury accident in the 2800 block of Road F at 2:06 a.m.
Carr said 32-year-old Daniel Rhoads of Emporia was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading northbound on Road F, when he lost control and went into the east ditch and rolled the vehicle.
Rhoads was transported to Newman Regional Health via ambulance for suspected minor injuries.
Rhoads' passenger, 26-year-old Nikolai Minshew of Emporia, initially refused treatment at the scene. Minshew later went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle.
Carr said both Rhoads and Minshew were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
Wow !! Another one vehicle rollover accident.
How many does this make now ??
