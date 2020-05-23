EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Usually, this piece is titled “Pats on the Back,” but since we’re all practicing social distancing right now, “Saturday Salutes” seemed like a more appropriate title. The following folks deserve a salute ...
The Class of 2020 for getting hit with a truly unexpected end to their educations — whether it was high school or college — and getting through it. Congratulations and good luck in all of your future endeavors!
Every single teacher and educator who helped all of our students achieve their goals this year. You did not have an easy job, but you made it look easy.
And that brings me to all of the parents who were suddenly working from home and also helping their kids with schoolwork. Everything comes with some bumps and bruises, but you did it.
The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund for issuing assistance to local businesses and nonprofits.
Chrysanne Peralta and Kimberlie Chapman Oliva for sharing their experiences with COVID-19 as Gonzalo and David battle with the disease.
Governor’s Scholars Connor Hauff, Caleb Hollenbeck, Gloria Peroza-Aguirre and Mallory Kueser for their exceptional academic achievements in high school.
Our local businesses who are working hard to navigate the state’s reopening phases and keep things safe for their employees and their customers. And the others who are still not able to open their doors. We are with you.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
