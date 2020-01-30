Hygiene products drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting a hygiene products drive for Plumb Place and the Emporia Rescue Mission now through Feb. 7.
New, unused hygiene products will be collected in a box by the Snack Bar, entrance F, at the hospital, 1201 W. 12th Ave.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold a clothing giveaway 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday at 7 E. 4th Ave.
Come and fill a bag with as much as you need. All items are new or gently uses and everything is free, no strings attached.
Super Bowl Breakfast
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial is hosting a breakfast from noon - 2 p.m. Sunday at Senior Citizens Center, 423 Main St., Allen.
The menu includes breakfast casserole, pancakes and sausage. There will also be a bake sale featuring Kansas City Chiefs-themed items. There will be an auction of a variety of donated items to raise the remaining $5,000 needed for stones at the memorial.
Come out and support veterans, enjoy breakfast and support a good cause.
Super Bowl Sunday Bierocks
St. Anthony Parish in Strong City will be making homemade bierocks for Super Bowl Sunday. Anyone who would like bierocks must pre-order by Friday.
Pickup will be Saturday at St. Anthony Hall. The cost is $30 for a dozen bierocks and $15 for a half-dozen. Orders can be made on Facebook, but be sure to click on the original post when ordering. They can also be ordered by contacting Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111. Proceeds will go toward the new parish hall, which is under construction.
Groundhog dinner
The First Congregational Church Groundhog dinner is 5:30 - 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 12th Avenue and State Street. Entrance at the west door. An elevator is available.
The menu includes ham loaf, baked potato, green beans, salad, hot rolls, dessert, coffee and tea, for a free-will donation.
Pancake fundraiser
Boy Scout Troop No. 157 will host its annual pancake fundraiser from 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 202 E. 12th Ave. Enter by the glasses in north door.
Enjoy all you can eat pancakes with three sausage, coffee or milk for $6. Kids ages 5 and under eat free. Extra milk is 75 cents. Extra sausage is 50 cents each or $1 for three.
Proceeds help offset the cost of the troop’s High Adventurer programs and summer camp fees.
VFW Chili cook-off
VFW Post 1980 will host a chili cook-off fundraiser at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the VFW. Bring chili to the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., between 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m.
Suggested donation of $5. Bring something to go along with the chili - crackers, cheese, jalapenos, etc.
All money raised benefits the VFW.
Potato Bar
A baked potato bar fundraiser will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Americus First Methodist Church, 413 Walnut St., Americus. Enjoy a baked potato bar with all the toppings, salad and desserts will be served. A freewill offering will be accepted. The proceeds from this event will go towards purchasing school supplies for students at Americus Elementary and NLC Junior High.
Join them for good food and fellowship.
