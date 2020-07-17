Ramona Minor of Olpe, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 14, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. She was 88.
She was born Ramona Pearl Woitte on July 30, 1931, in Drake, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe R. Minor, who died May 13, 2020 at their home. They were married for 66 years.
Ramona grew up on a farm, the youngest of Albert and Metha Woitte’s six children. She grew up during the Great Depression and it shaped her life. She graduated from Balfour High School in 1950, where she won multiple letters in Kitten Ball (softball) and basketball. She was a lifelong sports fan and played church softball for many years.
After high school, she moved north of Chicago to be with her sister who was having her first child. She met her husband, a sailor, who was training there. They were married in her hometown on Aug. 19, 1953.
Ramona was a homemaker and always involved in her children’s school activities, often serving as room mother. She was a ready church and community volunteer as well.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia, Kansas, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Eastern Star, once serving as its Worthy Matron. She was an avid bridge player, active in the Olpe Club for years.
She served as church secretary and a retail bookkeeper for several years. During retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband. They pulled a travel trailer to all 49 states and through Canada. (They flew to Hawaii for their 40th anniversary, making it a perfect 50!)
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Minor and Vicki Minor, both from Wichita; her son, Les Minor and his wife Patsy from Texarkana, Texas; her sister-in-law, Marian Cromley from Falls Church, Virginia; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and a plenitude of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the Balfour Cemetery, where she will be buried with the ashes of her husband, per their wishes.
Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home in Drake, North Dakota.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202.
Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com.
