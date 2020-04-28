Two local hotels are serving as non-congregant housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said the Hampton Inn, 2900 Eaglecrest Dr., and La Quinta Inn, 2930 Eaglecrest Dr., have been set up to house individuals in quarantine and individuals in isolation.
A note posted to the doors of the Hampton Inn late last week read, “With a heavy heart, we unfortunately have to ask all guests to vacate the property by 9:00 a.m. April 26, 2020. The Kansas National Guard will be acquiring our property tonight at 12:00 a.m. for the next 30 days. They ask that we do not have any guests here at this time so that they may control the flow of people coming in and out of the building. We have spoken with the Holiday Inn Express at 3007 West 18th Ave. to accommodate our guests. Please give them a call and let them know you have come over from the Hampton Inn to make your reservation. We have asked them to honor the rate you currently have with us, but cannot guarantee it will be the same. We appreciate your loyalty to our brand, and truly hope that we can be your home away from home again in the future. All of us here at the Hampton Inn Emporia wish you the best of health and guidance during this time.”
So far, the housing has been set up in four Kansas counties — Lyon, Ford, Finney and Seward. Each county also received rapid testing abilities, additional testing supplies and more personal protective equipment. The additional supplies and housing have been provided due to clusters of COVID-19 cases centering around food and meat processing plants in those areas.
Fell said the idea was to lessen the impact of the virus on families of essential workers by allowing them to stay in another location if they wanted to.
“The purpose of the non-congregant housing is to continue to be able to have our workforce,” he said. “Some people cannot isolate because they don’t have the room in their homes, and they just don’t have enough room in their homes to truly be able to do that. Instead of everyone in the home getting sick, this allows the person who is sick to get out of the household so that workforce can continue to work.”
The housing is also available for frontline healthcare workers on a case-by-case basis, Fell said.
Fell said the purpose of each hotel would not be publicly available to protect the privacy of the individuals using them.
“The quarantine hotel is for those who have had contact and would need to follow the quarantine instructions,” he said. “The isolation hotel would be for those who are sick and want to stay there. It is completely voluntary — this is a service that the state is working with us to help provide. It is completely voluntary for people to be able to use this.”
The housing is being managed by the Kansas Department of Children and Families with assistance from members of the Kansas National Guard.
“The National Guard representatives that are here, you aren’t going to know the difference between them and DCF,” Fell said. “They are in plain clothes and they are here to help DCF with daily tasks that have to be done within the hotels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.