The Flint Hills Beef Fest returned to Emporia this weekend after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event featured a variety of activities from Friday-Sunday, including seminars, barnyard games, a ranch rodeo, a steak dinner, dueling pianos, a dance, an awards presentation and a golf tournament, all to celebrate the area’s world-renowned grass cattle industry.
“It’s great that we all got to come together,” said Joan Olson, Flint Hills Beef Fest president. “It’s been a pretty trying couple of years for everybody with the pandemic, and so it’s been just fabulous to get to see everybody and say hello because it’s been two years now.”
Olson said that the event centers around the cattle competition each year. In 2021, there were 35 pens of steers and 34 pens of heifers entered.
The cattle were brought to Emporia Livestock Sales on April 24 and weighed April 26. They were then taken to Highland Ranch southwest of Olpe to graze for the summer. Then on Aug. 19, the 207 animals were weighed at Emporia Livestock Sales again and evaluated by livestock show judges. The livestock were subsequently processed for the feedlot and carcass contests on Aug. 20.
Competition winners were announced and recognized during an awards ceremony hosted by Greg Akagi of 580 WIBW and the Kansas Agricultural Network Saturday evening. Nearly $8,000 were given out. Winners are listed below.
Olson said that the Flint Hills Beef Fest takes a lot of time and effort to organize each year and that there are many people involved in pulling it off.
“If it wasn’t for our sponsors, this would be not possible,” she said. “All our sponsors help contribute funds and services to put this on. Our year begins in September, and so we will start planning, seeing what we need to improve on and that kind of thing.
“It’s pretty quiet until we get to November and then when we are getting close to the cattle process being over with, we have what we call the Winter Dinner and that’s to recognize how they perform at the feed yard in the carcass part. … Right after that, we’re going out and trying to find money from the sponsorships and that kind of thing. So it really kind of takes off in February and March, and then we just plan right on up to the event in August.”
But all the work is worth it, Olson said, because the event — which is in its 35th year — is an opportunity for old friends and new friends with similar interests to gather and celebrate the thing that connects them all together.
“We’re all cattle, ag background and so when you bring a group of people that have a common denominator, it’s pretty easy, the ‘hey, how you doing?’” she said. “A lot of people are actually helping each other on ranches and that kind of thing, so it goes beyond just this event. Everybody’s here for the same thing, so it’s a great time.”
Olson said she hopes the fact that the Flint Hills Beef Fest is hosted in Emporia each year is a reminder to the city of the important role that the cattle industry has played for a long time, both economically and culturally.
“We just want to be able to recognize that we’re an important part of the community,” she said.
2021 Flint Hills Beef Fest Competition Winners:
Steer Grass Futurity: DJ Edwards of Hamilton
Steer Grandstand/Live Stocker Show: RNL Farms — Ryan and Nicole Louia of Leroy
Heifer Grass Futurity: Loomis Ranch — Jason and Justin Loomis of Council Grove
Heifer Grandstand/Live Stocker Show: Loomis Ranch — Jason and Justin Loomis of Council Grove
Steer Beef Fest Grand Award: Jim and Donna Bates of Galesburg
Heifer Beef Fest Grand Award: Loomis Ranch — Jason and Justin Loomis of Council Grove
