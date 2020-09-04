Lyon County's number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 98, Friday, after Lyon County Public Health reported 15 new positives and four recoveries.
The new positives pushed the county's overall infections to 913, including 795 recoveries and 19 deaths. There were an additional 15 pending death certificates awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
According to www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19, 5,628 people have been tested since March. No new tests had been reported since Thursday.
Four active clusters are ongoing in the county, with a cluster associated with Emporia State University rapidly growing. The number of active cases at the university was 22 as of Friday.
As of Friday, the ESU Student Health Center had tested 47 students and reported 13 new positives. A total of 21 students have tested positive since Aug. 17.
ESU also tested 177 students in a random group, coming back with 14 positives. Overall, the university has reported 35 positive tests out of 272 students tested. Three students are reported as staying in on-campus isolation housing and one student was in on-campus quarantine housing.
Flint Hills Technical College reported all of its students had been released from quarantine.
Other clusters include two involving private industries. There are eight active cases out of 156 total reported infections. One death has been reported.
Long-term care accounts for 154 cases overall with 10 active cases and 12 deaths. There are 13 pending death certificates at KDHE.
In Chase County, 76 total cases had been reported as of Monday. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 56 of those cases were related to cases at the Chase County Detention Center. Thirty cases were still active, as of Thursday.
