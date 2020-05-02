Emporia High School's winter musical, "Fiddler on the Roof," was nominated for five Jester Awards.
Nominations include:
- Music Teacher Riley Day for Orchestra Direction
- EHS Alumni Allie Thomas for Guest Artist Choreography
- Senior Hunter Halfmann for Lighting Design
- Senior Deborah Pinon for Sound Design
- Sophomore Elizabeth Miller for Instrumental Performance
The Jester Awards are designed to honor outstanding achievements by Kansas high schools in the field of musical theatre.
Hosted by Music Theatre Wichita, the awards will occur in a high-energy online event on YouTube 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event can be watched here: www.youtube.com/c/musictheatrewichita.
