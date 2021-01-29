(1918-2021)
Wichita, KS - Gertrude M. Edens, 102, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Born June 30, 1918 to Joseph P. and Mary M. (Trear) Sterbenz in Olpe, Kansas. Gertrude received her primary and secondary education at St. Joseph Catholic School in Olpe, graduating in 1936. She attended Emporia State Teachers College, Emporia, KS, receiving a Lifetime Teaching Certificate in 1938. She began her teaching career in the One-room School houses of District #96 and #18 in Lyon County. By 1941, she was teaching at the Elementary school in Elmdale, Chase County. Following that school year she moved to Wichita, transferring to the University of Wichita, Wichita, KS, and completing her Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1944. Dedicated to teaching and lifelong learning, she completed her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Wichita in 1962. Gertrude attended Continuing Education courses in Education until her retirement from USD #259, in Wichita in 1983. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Jack N. Edens; and ten siblings including her sister and favorite travel companion, Martha Danek. Never content to only read about “other” places, Gertrude was keen on travel both nationally and internationally. Together they explored far and wide including a drive up the Al-Can Hwy all the way to Alaska and trips to Europe, Asia, South America, Russia and the Nordic countries. Gertrude is survived by her son, John (Rhonda) Edens; and daughter, Anita Edens; grandson, John (Rachel) Jackson of Livermore, CA; and four great grandchildren.
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID, the Funeral Mass and Graveside services will be held privately. Funeral
Mass can be viewed on the Youtube link at ctkwichita.org. A memorial has been established with the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061.
