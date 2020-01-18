There will be a biscuits and gravy and food sale from 7 - 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City. The event is being hosted by Grace Lutheran Church and St. Anthony Church.
For a donation, guests will receive biscuits, homemade gravy, breakfast burrito, cinnamon twist, fresh fruit, coffee and juice. Take-outs and deliveries are also available.
All proceeds will go to Robert Spain for his medical expenses in his fight against cancer.
