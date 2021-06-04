C. Mack Bolyard was born May 4, 1950 in Emporia, Kansas to Oliver “Pete” and Hazel (Johnson) Bolyard. Mack grew up in Osage City, Kansas and graduated from Osage City High School in 1968.
Mack married Susan M. Davies on June 15, 1974 at Lebo United Methodist Church in Lebo, Kansas, and to this union, two children were born; Ashley Adele and Luke Andrew. The family has made their home in Omaha, Nebraska since 1991. Mack worked for many years for the United States Department of Agriculture in food safety and inspection.
Mack died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at CHI Bergen Health Hospital at the age of 71 years, and 24 days. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver “Pete” Bolyard; his mother and stepfather, Hazel and Albert Hendrickson; and brother-in-law, Robert Phillips. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan M. Bolyard; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Doug Sloane of Lynden, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Kari Bolyard of Adams, NE; granddaughters, Amanda and Megan Sloane and Kinley and Elsie Bolyard; a sister, Joan Phillips-Fowler and her husband Harry Fowler; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Faith Westwood United Methodist Church, Omaha. Inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Visitation Monday from 4-7 PM at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.