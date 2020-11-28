Newman Regional Health Medical Staff recently announced a $2,500 charitable gift to benefit the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund in hopes that it will provide much needed relief and happiness for many this holiday season.
Medical Staff at Newman Regional Health include independent, contracted and employed family physicians and specialists licensed by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts and credentialed by Newman Regional Health to provide medical care in both inpatient and outpatient settings. To view a current Newman Regional Health Medical Staff roster, please click here.
“In lieu of the Annual Christmas Full Medical Staff meeting, our community physicians wanted to give back to the local community at this time of need,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer at Newman Regional Health. “We are witnessing firsthand what the COVID-19 pandemic is doing for the health of our community and the impact that it is having on local businesses and families. If this gift is able to provide even a small glimpse of relief and hope during this time, it accomplishes our goal.”
The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund is dedicated to supporting the needs of area businesses and non-profits during the COVID-19 crisis. The Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street, KVOE, and United Way of the Flint Hills have joined forces to broaden the reach of the existing Lyon County Disaster Relief Fund in order to support the needs of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties surrounding COVID-19 relief.
“The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund is grateful for this gift from those who have given so much to area residents during this pandemic,” said Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director. “By working together, many have been helped during this time of need from the generosity of the community and this latest donation is greatly appreciated.”
