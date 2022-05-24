The other night, Andrew said “How about pork and beans for dinner?” I didn’t quite know what to say to that, visions of a childhood meal of canned pork and beans with cut up chunks of hot dogs in it passing before my eyes.
However, I trust Andrew, and we happened to have a lot of beans in the pantry, so if he was willing to cook, I was willing to eat.
I remember growing up with Showboat Pork and Beans and, later on, VanCamps, They came out of the can in a red sauce and somewhere would be one little nugget of pork fat. Or at least that’s what Mom said it was. In retrospect, it was pretty weird. But getting the pork fat was akin to getting the larger half of the wishbone — you were clearly superior to your siblings.
Pork and beans go back to the 1800s. A recipe in The American Frugal Housewife (1832) lists three ingredients for pork and beans: a quart of beans, a pound of salt pork, and pepper. Commercially canned pork and beans appeared around 1880, and while there was pork flavor, there was more fat than flesh, with a tomato-based sauce perhaps implying the pink of pork.
Recipes from trail cooks called for navy or pinto beans, and salt pork or beef. Adding molasses and ketchup turned this more toward baked beans than pork and beans, and I’m sure volumes can and have been written on the differences.
This is a new “pork and beans” without added sugars, without tomatoes and without mysterious cubes of white stuff.
Let’s get cooking!
PORK AND BEANS 2022
2 boneless pork chops (bone-in optional)
Salt and pepper
Penzey’s Adobo seasoning (optional)
1/2 cup carrots, diced
1/2 cup celery, diced
1/2 cup onion, diced
2 – 3 cloves garlic minced
1 can beans (navy, pinto, red), rinsed
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup dry white wine
1 or 2 dashes of Worcestershire
1 small bay leaf
2 – 3 sprigs of fresh oregano
Wash the pork chops and pat dry. Season both sides with a little salt and pepper, then let it sit out until it comes to room temperature. Before cooking, season both sides of the pork chops with some Adobo seasoning (it has garlic powder, ground Mexican oregano, some peppers — all kinds of good stuff).
In a large skillet or saucepan, over medium-high heat, heat about a tablespoon of olive oil (or fat of choice) and sear the pork chops on each side, about three minutes total. They will not be fully cooked. Remove to a plate and set to the side, covered in foil
Use the rendered fat in the pan to sauté the carrots, celery and onion, about three minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook another minute.
Add the beans, chicken stock, dry white wine, bay leaf and a couple shots Worcestershire. Once that has heated up (a high simmer) reduce the heat to low and put the chops back in. Taste your sauce and adjust seasonings
“Oregano always works good in beans,” Andy said. “So, I add some fresh oregano after the liquids are in, so it steams instead of frying. I also add a small bay leaf.
“If you felt like it, you could dice a jalapeno or habanero to heat the dish up.”
Simmer the pork and beans another 7 - 10 minutes, or until the pork is no longer pink in the center. Serve with homemade garlic toast.
