Donald David Resch Jr.

January 22, 1943 - September 21, 2020
Don Resch passed peacefully on September 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne of 55 years, as well as his sons, David (Tina) and Matt (Angela) Resch, 6 wonderful grandchildren, Gracie, Hayden, Broden, Eli, Ella, and Kate, and his brother, Robert Resch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald David Resch Sr. and Nettie Jane (Henning) of Emporia, Kansas and his brother, Jim Resch.
Born and raised in Emporia, Kansas, Don lived and raised his family there for 62 years until moving to Lenexa, Kansas in 2005 to be closer to his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly and were the absolute lights of his life. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war at Fort Carson, Colorado before returning home to Emporia and becoming part owner of Navrat’s Office Supplies where he worked for over 40 years. “Papa” was a fiercely loyal family man, and never missed an opportunity to be a part of any activity his beloved grandchildren were a part of.
Don was also an extremely avid golfer, and longtime member of Emporia Country Club where he served as Club President. Upon moving to Lenexa he joined Lake Quivira Country Club and eventually Falcon Ridge Golf Club. Don enjoyed many wonderful friendships over his lifetime, and to encounter Don was to be engaged immediately in banter (usually putting you in the crosshairs of his razor sharp wit but always with a playful twinkle in his eye!), and walking away with a trusted friend for life. He never met a stranger and will be sorely missed by everyone that had the good fortune to experience his positive light and contagious smile, which he graciously shared with all.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:30 am on September 30th at Maplewood Memorial Lawn, 2000 Prairie Street, Emporia, Kansas. A light lunch will be provided following the service at Emporia Country Club.
A Celebration of Life to share stories of remembrance will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm on October 1st in the Ballroom of Lake Quivira Country Club at 100 Crescent Blvd, Lake Quivira, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Don Resch to the University of Kansas Medical Center c/o KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, Kansas 66160. Online contributions may be made at http://www.kuendowment.org/give.
